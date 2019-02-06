App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Cognizant quarterly revenue beats estimates, appoints Brian Humphries as CEO

The company also said Francisco D'Souza, its chief executive officer since 2007, will give up the role and become executive vice chairman. Brian Humphries, CEO of Vodafone Business, will replace D'Souza, effective April 1.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, benefiting from higher spending by clients in the healthcare and financial industries.

The company also said Francisco D'Souza, its chief executive officer since 2007, will give up the role and become executive vice chairman. Brian Humphries, CEO of Vodafone Business, will replace D'Souza, effective April 1.

The consulting and outsourcing services provider reported net income of $648 million, or $1.12 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $18 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier

Revenue rose to $4.13 billion from $3.83 billion and narrowly beat the average analyst estimate of $4.11 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 05:52 pm

