    Coal India, trade unions awaiting govt's nod on 19% wage hike pact

    CIL and four central trade unions - BMS, HMS, AITUC and CITU  had on January 3 inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as part of the ongoing National Coal Wage Agreement XI.

    PTI
    January 17, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST
    Representative image


    Coal India Ltd (CIL) and trade unions are awaiting the government's approval for a wage agreement that recommends a 19 per cent minimum guaranteed benefit to 2.38 lakh non-executive employees of the miner, the officials said on Tuesday.

    "The wage hike recommendation is now with the Department of Public Enterprises for its approval, All India Coal Workers' Federation (AICWF) General Secretary D D Ramanandan told PTI.
    The Department of Public Enterprises is under the Ministry of Finance.A CIL official also confirmed that the new wage recommendation has been forwarded to the government for its approval.
