you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India dispatches 84% coal to power sector in October

CIL is dispatching 1.34 million tonnes of coal per day to power plants in October 2018

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has dispatched over 84 percent of its coal to the power sector till October 12, 2018, the miner said on Saturday.

CIL is dispatching 1.34 million tonnes of coal per day to power plants in October 2018, the miner said Saturday.

In the wake of the festive season, CIL has rushed about 14-15 rakes a day to West Bengal Power Development Corporation Power Plants and about 15 rakes per day to TANGEDCO (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd) power plants.

From April 2018 to October 12, 2018, CIL has dispatched 1.27 million tonnes of coal per day against 1.16 million tonnes per day to the power sector as compared to the same period last year, indicating a growth of 9 percent.

Recently, power industry body Indian Captive Power Producers Association (ICPPA) has requested the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to take steps to address the issue of coal availability and its supply.

ICPPA members include players from key sectors such as steel and aluminium.
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 05:50 pm

tags #Business #India

