you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 08:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Cisco to buy Acacia Communications for $2.8 billion

The deal is Cisco's biggest acquisition for Cisco since its $3.7-billion purchase of business performance monitoring software company AppDynamics in 2017.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc said on July 9 it would buy optical component maker Acacia Communications Inc for $2.84 billion in cash.

The $70 per share offer represents a premium of about 46% to Acacia's closing price on Monday.

Shares of Acacia rose about 40% to $67.30, while those of Cisco were down nearly 1% at $55.80.

Excluding Acacia's cash and marketable securities, the deal is valued at $2.6 billion, Cisco said.

The acquisition is expected to close in during the second half of Cisco's full year 2020.

Maynard, Massachusetts based Acacia, also a Cisco supplier, designs and manufactures high-speed, optical components, and counts telecom service providers and data center operators as customers.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 08:00 pm

