    Cipla's Pithampur unit gets 8 observations from USFDA after inspection

    The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the manufacturing facility from February 6 - 17

    PTI
    February 18, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST

    Drug major Cipla on Saturday said the US health regulator has issued Form 483 with eight observations after inspecting its Pithampur-based manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.

    The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the manufacturing facility from February 6 - 17, the Mumbai-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

    On conclusion of the inspection, the company has received 8 inspectional observations in Form 483, it added.

    The company will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to address these comprehensively within stipulated time, it said.

