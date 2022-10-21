English
    CIL starts 17 more first-mile connectivity projects worth Rs 11,000 crore

    PTI
    October 21, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST
    Coal India

    State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) on Friday said it has started 17 more first-mile connectivity projects worth Rs 11,000 crore under the third phase. First-mile connectivity (FMC) refers to the transportation of coal from pitheads to dispatch points.

    ''At an estimated cost of Rs 11,000 crore, these projects have been planned for a loading capacity of 317 million tonnes per annum (MTPA),'' Coal India said in a statement.

    The PSU is preparing a rollout plan to float tenders for the latest projects by FY 2025 and the projects would be commissioned by FY 2027.

    These are in addition to the existing 44 such projects that CIL is actively pursuing under the two phases.

    ''Catalysed by positive results shown by a pilot study, in two of its OC mines, on environmental and economic benefits of loading through FMC projects, CIL is pursuing this mode actively,'' the statement said.

    There has been a considerable cut down in particulate matter, CO2 and other gaseous emissions through the transportation of coal via first-mile connectivity compared to despatch through rail sidings.

    CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 04:05 pm
