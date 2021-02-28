English
CBDT chairman Pramod Chandra Mody's term extended till May 31

Mody's tenure was last extended in August 2020. This is the third extension to his tenure as CBDT chairman.

IANS
February 28, 2021 / 07:51 PM IST
CBDT chief PC Mody

The Centre has extended the tenure of Pramod Chandra Mody as the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) by three months till May 31, 2021.

In a notification on Sunday, the Department of Personnel and Training said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension.

Budget 2021 underlines principle of providing stable tax regime, says CBDT Chairman Pramod Mody

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the re-appointment of the Pramod Chandra Mody as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), for a further period of three months with effect from 01.03.2021 to 31.05.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," it said.

Close
A 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Mody was appointed as the CBDT Chairman in February 2019.
TAGS: #Business #CBDT #CBDT Chairman #PC Mody #Pramod Chandra Mody
first published: Feb 28, 2021 07:51 pm

