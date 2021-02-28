CBDT chairman Pramod Chandra Mody's term extended till May 31

CBDT chief PC Mody

The Centre has extended the tenure of Pramod Chandra Mody as the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) by three months till May 31, 2021.

Mody's tenure was last extended in August 2020. This is the third extension to his tenure as CBDT chairman.

In a notification on Sunday, the Department of Personnel and Training said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the re-appointment of the Pramod Chandra Mody as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), for a further period of three months with effect from 01.03.2021 to 31.05.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," it said.

A 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Mody was appointed as the CBDT Chairman in February 2019.