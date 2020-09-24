CBDT chairman Pramod Chandra Mody tests COVID positive

Mody's blood has also been tested, apart from oxygen saturation. Lungs specialists are monitoring his health, Agarwal said.
PTI
Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mody was admitted to the Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital in Ghaziabad on September 24, medical superintendent Anuj Agarwal told PTI.
Mody's blood has also been tested, apart from oxygen saturation. Lungs specialists are monitoring his health, Agarwal said.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 08:47 pm