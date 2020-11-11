Cabinet approves PLI scheme for 10 sectors worth Rs 1.46 lakh crore; auto sector gets biggest share

The Union Cabinet has on November 11 approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 sectors, sources told CNBC-Awaaz.

Total allocation under PLI may likely be of about Rs 1.46 lakh crore over five years. Among sectors, auto components and automobile sectors have received the maximum incentive of Rs 57,000 crore, the sources said.

Other sectors include advance cell chemistry battery, pharmaceuticals, food products and white goods.

As per the scheme, the Centre will provide incentives on additional production and will allow companies to export products made in India, they added.