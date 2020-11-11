PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet approves PLI scheme for 10 sectors worth Rs 1.46 lakh crore; auto sector gets biggest share

Total allocation under PLI may likely be of about Rs 1.46 lakh crore over five years

Lakshman Roy
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Union Cabinet has on November 11 approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 sectors, sources told CNBC-Awaaz.

Total allocation under PLI may likely be of about Rs 1.46 lakh crore over five years. Among sectors, auto components and automobile sectors have received the maximum incentive of Rs 57,000 crore, the sources said.

Other sectors include advance cell chemistry battery, pharmaceuticals, food products and white goods.

Close

As per the scheme, the Centre will provide incentives on additional production and will allow companies to export products made in India, they added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #Business #India #PL/I

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.