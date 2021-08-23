MARKET NEWS

Buy Va Tech Wabag; target of Rs 435: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Va Tech Wabag has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 435 in its research report dated August 12, 2021.

Sharekhan's research report on Va Tech Wabag


Well-funded strong order book at Rs 10,400 crore provides comfort on collections and execution fronts. Structural growth tailwinds owing to leading global positioning, the government’sspends on water supply, and impetus on industrial waste-water management. In the recent years, the management has seen government push in the segment to have water availability and improve water security and sanitation. This helps the company going ahead as increase in government capex will further add to the thriving business of the company.


Outlook


We maintain Buy on Va Tech Wabag with unchanged target price of Rs 435 considering strong balance sheet led by robust operating and free cash-flow generation allays investors concerns on future growth.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

