    Buy Thermax; target of Rs 2445: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Thermax has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2445 in its research report dated February 07, 2021.

    Broker Research
    February 08, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Thermax


    Thermax Ltd (Thermax) offers integrated solutions in the areas of energy and environment – heating, cooling, power, water & waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. It operates in three key segments energy (~76% of FY21 revenue), environment segment (~17%) and chemicals segment (~9%) Focus to increase product & services share (~50% in FY21) vs. projects


    Outlook


    We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Thermax at Rs 2445 i.e. 50x on FY24E EPS


    At 14:48 hrs Thermax was quoting at Rs 1,948.40, down Rs 89.20, or 4.38 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,056.70 and an intraday low of Rs 1,943.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 4,568 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 10,469 shares, a decrease of -56.37 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.50 percent or Rs 30.15 at Rs 2,037.60.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,174.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,122.55 on 02 February, 2022 and 08 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 10.38 percent below its 52-week high and 73.57 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 23,216.41 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 8, 2022 05:43 pm
