Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 08, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Tech Mahindra


Beat our estimates on all fronts; TechM impressed with continued margin expansion, healthy FCF generation, and healthy deal pipeline. The company won a deal of $50 million TCVs in the 5G rollout space in Europe. Given robust pipeline in the enterprise segment ($4.5 billion) and conversion of deals in the communication space, net new deal TCVs are expected to accelerate in the coming quarters. We prefer TechM because of anticipated improvement in growth in the enterprise segment, 5G opportunity, and scope for margin improvement. We assume TechM would report USD revenue/earnings CAGR of 9%/13%, respectively.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Tech Mahindra (TechM) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,100, as it is trading at an attractive valuation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tech Mahindra
first published: Feb 8, 2021 03:48 pm

