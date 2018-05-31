Buy Tata Coffee, target Rs 132: Achin Goel

Achin Goel

Tata Coffee price has formed a Hammer candlestick pattern on the weekly chart which suggests a possibility of a bullish reversal. An ugly double bottom on the daily chart is expected to act as support for the short term.

Apart from that, a positive divergence is visible on the weekly RSI (14). Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 112-116 for the target of Rs 132 and a stop loss below Rs 108.

