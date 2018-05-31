App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Swaraj Engines, target Rs 2,426: Jayant Manglik

We expect SEL’s net revenue and PAT to grow by 15 percent and 16 percent CAGR over FY18-20E, likely to be driven by good monsoon & new launches.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jayant Manglik

Swaraj Engines is engaged in manufacturing of engines for fitment into M&M’s "Swaraj" tractors. It derives ~97 percent revenues from sale of tractor engines.

The domestic tractor industry has witnessed a significant turnaround over the past two years, helped by two successive years of normal monsoon. This is well reflected in SEL’s strong financial performance in FY17 & FY18.

Going forward, in its initial forecast, IMD has predicted normal monsoon in 2018 as well. This would keep the demand for tractors buoyant and result in healthy volume offtake for SEL.

We expect SEL’s net revenue and PAT to grow by 15 percent and 16 percent CAGR over FY18-20E, likely to be driven by good monsoon & new launches.

Disclaimer: The author is President - Retail Distribution at Religare Securities.The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 31, 2018 10:46 am

tags #Stocks Views #Swaraj Engines

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.