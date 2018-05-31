Buy Supreme Industries, target Rs 1,473: Jayant Manglik

Jayant Manglik

Supreme Industries holds leadership position in the organized domestic plastic piping market and is the second largest player in moulded plastic furniture. Further, it has a strong presence across other segments of plastics like packaging products and industrial products.

We expect the company to be a beneficiary of good monsoon as it would drive the consumer spending and also expect the company's consolidated revenue to grow by 14 percent CAGR over the next 2-3 years, led by demand revival, steady capacity additions and enhanced product offerings. GST transition would clearly yield benefits over the medium-to-long-term.

We have a buy on the stock with target of Rs 1,473 per share.

