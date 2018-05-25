Buy Sobha, target Rs 606: Hadrien Mendonca

Hadrien Mendonca

A four-month consolidation seems to be coming to an end as Sobha has broken out from an Inverse Head and Shoulder pattern on the daily chart. The stock has also surpassed its medium as well as long-term moving averages.

In addition, the breakout was also accompanied with smart volumes further accentuating our bullish stance on the stock.

We have a target of Rs 606 per share.