Buy Reliance Industries, target Rs 1330: Hadrien Mendonca

Hadrien Mendonca
IIFL
Reliance Industries has been consolidating for the past three trading sessions and has finally broken out from a Flag pattern on the daily chart. The price outburst has been accompanied by a smart uptick in traded volumes.
The relative strength to has sustained above the 70 mark which indicates that the current move still has legs to move higher. Investors can hold on to the long positions with a stop loss at Rs 1195 on closing basis.
(The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL)
