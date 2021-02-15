MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 270: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated February 14, 2021.

Broker Research
February 15, 2021 / 07:20 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on KNR Constructions


KNR Constructions reported a robust set of Q3FY21 numbers wherein standalone revenue improved 23% YoY to Rs 686.3 crore, reflecting the sharp pick-up in execution aided by healthy order book position and normalisation of labour availability/raw material supply chain post Covid-19 related disruptions. Furthermore, EBITDA margins, at 19.7%, were down 258 bps YoY, on account of project mix. At the PAT level, robust operating performance coupled with lower depreciation expense translated to 93% YoY growth to Rs 77.6 crore.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on the stock with a revised SoTP target price of Rs 270 (Rs 260, earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #KNR Constructions #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:20 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.