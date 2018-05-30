Buy Kajaria Ceramics, target Rs 600: Abhishek Mondal

Abhishek Mondal

In the weekly scale, Kajaria Ceramics has taken a support around its 200-DMA and bounced back with moderate volumes, which suggest that the stock has made a temporary bottom around Rs 500 levels.

The key technical indicators Relative strength index (RSI) and MACD has turned upward which is signaling limited downside in the stock whereas OBV — On Balance Volume is showing an upward momentum.

Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Based on the above observations positional traders can buy the stock around current level and add on dips around Rs 555-560 with a stop loss below Rs 526 (closing) for a target of Rs 600.