MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 2490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ipca Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2490 in its research report dated February 05, 2021.

Broker Research
February 10, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
buy_65254805

buy_65254805

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Ipca Laboratories


Q3FY21 revenues grew 16.2% YoY to Rs 1410 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1374 crore) mainly due to strong YoY growth of 22.0% in export formulation to Rs 431 crore. API sales also posted robust growth of 23.4% YoY to Rs 352 crore. Domestic formulations grew 7.7% to Rs 523 crore. EBITDA margins improved 346 bps YoY to 26.0% (I-direct estimate of 26.1%) due to lower employee and other expenditure partially offset by lower gross margins. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 34.1% YoY to Rs 367 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 358 crore). PAT grew 34.3% YoY to Rs 266 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 262 crore) in line with operational performance.


Outlook


We maintain BUY and arrive at our target price of Rs 2490 (earlier TP: Rs 2665) based on 25x FY23E EPS of Rs 99.5.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Ipca Laboratories #Recommendations
first published: Feb 10, 2021 04:28 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.