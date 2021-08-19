MARKET NEWS

English
Buy Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 680: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated August 16, 2021.

August 19, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals


Glenmark’s business is separated into three entities Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for building a global generic, specialty and OTC business in therapy areas of dermatology, respiratory, oncology among others Glenmark Life Sciences for manufacturing and marketing APIs Innovation New Company (ICHNOS) to focus on discovery and development of novel, first‐in‐class treatments in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and pain encompassing both NBEs as well as NCEs


Outlook


We retain our BUY rating on the stock We value Glenmark at Rs 680 based on SOTP valuation


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 19, 2021 01:02 pm

