Buy Dr Reddy’s Laboratories; target of Rs 6500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6500 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 10:52 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories


Q3 FY2021 earnings missed estimates, but revenue growth of 12% yoy at Rs 4941 cr were in line with estimates, attributable to 34% growth in the European markets and a strong growth of 26% in the Indian markets. A mix of cost-control as well as productivity improvement measures, synergies through partnerships, strong execution and product-specific opportunities are key growth drivers for DRL. Successful completion of trials and regulatory approval for Sputnik-V (COVID vaccine) would offer substantial growth opportunities ahead.


Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on DRL (Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 6500, given its improving growth prospects, healthy balance sheet and strong return ratios.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:52 pm

