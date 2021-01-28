Buy Cyient; target of Rs 690: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Cyient

Cyient Ltd (Cyient) reported a decent set of Q3FY21 numbers. The key highlight of the quarter was that the company has made some structural changes to the organisation which will enable the company to accelerate growth and improve profitability. The company has simplified the organisation which will realign its go to market strategy, will focus on large deals, process discipline and incentives to align employees for better sales productivity. We believe this will help improve revenue and margin prospects in longer run and will be key to re-rating of the stock.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 690 (14x P/E on FY23E EPS) (earlier target price was Rs440/share)

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.