Buy Cyient; target of Rs 690: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated January 22, 2021.

January 28, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Cyient


Cyient Ltd (Cyient) reported a decent set of Q3FY21 numbers. The key highlight of the quarter was that the company has made some structural changes to the organisation which will enable the company to accelerate growth and improve profitability. The company has simplified the organisation which will realign its go to market strategy, will focus on large deals, process discipline and incentives to align employees for better sales productivity. We believe this will help improve revenue and margin prospects in longer run and will be key to re-rating of the stock.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 690 (14x P/E on FY23E EPS) (earlier target price was Rs440/share)


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Cyient #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 05:00 pm

