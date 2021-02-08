Buy Cipla; target of Rs 950: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Cipla

Q3FY2021 was a strong quarter with margins expanding sturdily on account of cost optimisation efforts. Results are ahead of estimates. Cipla’s One-India strategy has played out well and has yielded synergies across its business. Increased prescription generation backed by sustained traction in chronic and a likely revival in the acute therapy would drive growth of the India business. Healthy growth prospects across geographies, strong earnings visibility, and a healthy balance sheet augur well and will be key positives for Cipla.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock of Cipla with an unchanged PT of Rs. 950.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.