MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Blue Star; target of Rs 1200: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Blue Star has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated February 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 04, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Blue Star


    Blue Star reported better than expected performance with strong revenue growth across business verticals, OPM stayed in-line despite gross margin pressures, overall leading to net earnings beat. Expect growth momentum to continue in Q4 and FY2023. It expects to grow faster than RAC industry in FY2023 gaining market share. EBIT margins expected to remain stable. Wada deep freezer plant expected to commission over next three months. Sri city first phase in Q3FY2023.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on Blue Star Limited (Blue Star) with an unchanged a PT of Rs. 1,200, given that demand is expected to be robust going ahead.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Blue Star #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 04:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.