Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 1146: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Amara Raja Batteries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1146 in its research report dated February 12, 2021.

February 16, 2021 / 07:48 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Amara Raja Batteries


Q3FY21 revenues broadly in-line with our estimates but misses on EBITDA margin. Amara well-positioned to gain market share in lead acid battery business by adding clients and widening replacement distribution network. EBITDA margins to remain firm, driven by favourable product mix, led by a higher share of revenues from replacement segment, operating leverage benefits and cost-cutting measures. The stock trading below its historical average multiples at P/E multiple of 19.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.0x its FY2023 estimates.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Amara Raja Batteries (Amara) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,146, owing to a improving batteries demand outlook for automotive and industrial segments (telecom and UPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 16, 2021 07:48 pm

