Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 1146: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

Q3FY21 revenues broadly in-line with our estimates but misses on EBITDA margin. Amara well-positioned to gain market share in lead acid battery business by adding clients and widening replacement distribution network. EBITDA margins to remain firm, driven by favourable product mix, led by a higher share of revenues from replacement segment, operating leverage benefits and cost-cutting measures. The stock trading below its historical average multiples at P/E multiple of 19.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.0x its FY2023 estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Amara Raja Batteries (Amara) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,146, owing to a improving batteries demand outlook for automotive and industrial segments (telecom and UPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.