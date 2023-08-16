English
    Burmans of Dabur likely to have picked up 5% more in Religare

    The Burman family, the control shareholders of the Dabur Group, has invested in Religare via various entities, now has a stake of over 14 percent in the company.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
    Religare Enterprises is a wholly owned subsidiary Religare Finvest (RFL)

    Religare Enterprises is a wholly owned subsidiary Religare Finvest (RFL)

    The Burmans of Dabur are believed to have picked up an additional 5 percent stake in Religare Enterprises through a block deal on August 16, raising its ownership in the company from 14 percent as of June, sources told CNBC-TV18.

    The Burman family holds the controlling stake in the ayurvedic brand Dabur, while owns the 14 percent-plus stake in Religare through several entities.

    Religare Enterprises, a subsidiary of Religare Finvest (RFL), aims to raise Rs 800 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) following its successful one-time settlement (OTS) with lenders of Religare Finvest Ltd. The company has paid off the OTS amount and closed the deal with 16 lenders by making a final payment of Rs 400 crore in March this year.

    This is a developing story, stay tuned for more updates.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:00 am

