How Budget 2023 paves the way for RBI to pause rate hike after February

If you thought the good news stopped with the Budget 2023 slashing the tax burden on individuals, think again. The budget proposals are also likely to help stop the interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India that have been raising your EMIs since last year.

The Budget’s fiscal rectitude would be music to the ears of the members of RBI’s interest rate-setting panel. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman not only met her deficit target for the current fiscal year and announced a lower target for the next but she also said that she would stick to the medium-term aim of below 4.5 percent of the GDP.

The RBI’s monetary policy committee, which has been waging a war on red-hot inflation over the last year, is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points when it meets February 6-8.

The panel has raised interest rates by 225 basis points since April 2022. In October, the central bank failed to meet its inflation mandate after headline retail inflation stayed higher than its tolerance band of 2-6 percent for three quarters in a row.

