Budget 2023: State-run OMCs receive Rs 30,000 crore for capital support

Shubhangi Mathur
Feb 01, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST

The oil marketers had suffered cumulative losses of Rs 27,276 crore in the first half of FY23.

The budget has also allocated Rs 500 crore for the refinery and marketing sector

The Union Budget 2023-24 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 has allocated Rs 30,000 crore for capital support to state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has provided the allocation to OMCs—Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL)—which have booked losses in the first half of the current financial year.

The oil marketers had suffered cumulative losses of Rs 27,276 crore in the first half of FY23, according to a ministry release. However, IOCL and BPCL reported net profit in the quarter ended December 2022 on account of lower marketing losses and higher gross refining margins (GRM). In the quarter, IOCL posted consolidated net profit of Rs 773.23 crore, while BPCL posted consolidated net profit of Rs 1747.01 crore.