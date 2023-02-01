English
    Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman's saree was handwoven in Karnataka

    The heavy silk (800 gm) saree worn by FInance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during Budget presentation is said to chariots, peacocks, and lotuses emroidered on it.

    PTI
    February 01, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST
    The saree worn by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has Kasuti work which is a traditional form of folk embroidery craft, with a geographical indication (GI) tag, said to be unique to Dharwad region.

    The maroon colour saree that Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman wore while presenting the Union Budget on Wednesday is Karnataka's Dharwad region's hand-woven 'Ilkal' silk saree with traditional 'Kasuti' work.

    Sitharaman is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka.

    Kasuti is a traditional form of folk embroidery craft, with a geographical indication (GI) tag, said to be unique to Dharwad region.

    The hand-made kasuti work generally includes embroidery work of chariots, elephants, temple 'gopura', peacocks, deer, and lotus.