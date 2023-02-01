Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman's saree was handwoven in Karnataka

The saree worn by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has Kasuti work which is a traditional form of folk embroidery craft, with a geographical indication (GI) tag, said to be unique to Dharwad region.

The maroon colour saree that Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman wore while presenting the Union Budget on Wednesday is Karnataka's Dharwad region's hand-woven 'Ilkal' silk saree with traditional 'Kasuti' work.

Sitharaman is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka.

The hand-made kasuti work generally includes embroidery work of chariots, elephants, temple 'gopura', peacocks, deer, and lotus.

The one worn by the Finance Minister is said to have had works of chariots, peacocks, and lotus on it.

The heavy silk (800 gm) saree was designed by 'Arathi Crafts' owned by Arati Hiremath in Dharwad.