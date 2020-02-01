App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 12:32 PM IST

Budget 2020: Govt to launch Krishi Udaan for national, international transport of agri products

Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail in public-private partnership mode for cold-supply chain to transport perishable goods.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament on February 1.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament on February 1. (Screengrab courtesy: Lok Sabha TV)

The Civil Aviation ministry will launch Krishi Udaan to transport agri-products to national as well international destinations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Budget speech on February 1.

"Krishi Udaan will be launched by Ministry of Civil Aviation on international and national routes to help improve value realisation, especially in the Northeast and tribal districts," the finance minister said.

She said the Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail in public-private partnership (PPP) mode for cold-supply chain to transport perishable goods.

The government has pegged the agricultural credit target at Rs 15 lakh crore for fiscal 2020-21, Sitharaman said during her second Budget presentation.

She also said the government will take steps for conservation of marine fishery, and self-help groups will be allowed to set up village agri-storage facilities.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:07 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.