Budget 2020: Govt to launch Krishi Udaan for national, international transport of agri products

The Civil Aviation ministry will launch Krishi Udaan to transport agri-products to national as well international destinations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Budget speech on February 1.

"Krishi Udaan will be launched by Ministry of Civil Aviation on international and national routes to help improve value realisation, especially in the Northeast and tribal districts," the finance minister said.

She said the Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail in public-private partnership (PPP) mode for cold-supply chain to transport perishable goods.

The government has pegged the agricultural credit target at Rs 15 lakh crore for fiscal 2020-21, Sitharaman said during her second Budget presentation.

She also said the government will take steps for conservation of marine fishery, and self-help groups will be allowed to set up village agri-storage facilities.