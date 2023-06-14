English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    BSE sells 4.5% stake in CDSL for Rs 468 crore

    According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BSE offloaded 47,44,000 shares, amounting to a 4.5 per cent stake in CDSL.

    PTI
    June 14, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST
    BSE

    BSE

    Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday divested a 4.5 per cent stake in Central Depository Services Ltd for Rs 468 crore through an open market transaction.

    Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) is the only listed depository in the country which facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on the bourses.

    According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BSE offloaded 47,44,000 shares, amounting to a 4.5 per cent stake in CDSL.

    The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 985.98 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 467.74 crore.

    CDSL got listed on the exchange in 2017. Through the IPO, the BSE, which had a 50.05 per cent stake in CDSL, trimmed its shareholding in the depository, to meet markets regulator Sebi norms.

    Under Sebi regulations, a stock exchange cannot have more than a 24 per cent stake in a depository.

    In February this year, BSE sold 2.5 per cent stake in CDSL through an offer for sale (OFS) route.

    On Wednesday, shares of CDSL fell 2.86 per cent to close at Rs 1,017.80 per piece on the NSE.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #BSE #CDSL #stake
    first published: Jun 14, 2023 08:30 pm