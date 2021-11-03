MARKET NEWS

Britain's Cairn Energy one step closer to ending tax dispute to India

The news comes after the oil and gas producer said in September it was considering undertakings with the Indian government after changes were made to a retrospective tax law at the heart of the row.

Reuters
November 03, 2021 / 06:18 PM IST
Cairn Energy | PC-Shutterstock


Cairn Energy has entered into certain undertakings with India which would allow for the refund of taxes under a long-running billion dollar dispute with the country, sending the British company's shares nearly 3% higher on Wednesday.


ALSO READ: Govt vs Cairn Energy: Here's what has happened so far


London-listed Cairn said it would start filing the necessary documents and work with New Delhi to expedite the refund of roughly Rs 7,900 crores ($1.06 billion).


"Cairn will commence the filing of the necessary documentation ... intimating the withdrawal, termination and/or discontinuance of various enforcement actions," the company said in a statement.


Cairn added it expects to pay by early 2022 the special dividend announced in September. The dividend and a share buyback were contingent on the settlement of the dispute.

In August, India proposed scrapping the 2012 retrospective tax law and said it would refund companies including Cairn and Vodafone.

