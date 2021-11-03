Britain's Cairn Energy one step closer to ending tax dispute to India

Cairn Energy | PC-Shutterstock

Cairn Energy has entered into certain undertakings with India which would allow for the refund of taxes under a long-running billion dollar dispute with the country, sending the British company's shares nearly 3% higher on Wednesday.

The news comes after the oil and gas producer said in September it was considering undertakings with the Indian government after changes were made to a retrospective tax law at the heart of the row.

ALSO READ: Govt vs Cairn Energy: Here's what has happened so far

London-listed Cairn said it would start filing the necessary documents and work with New Delhi to expedite the refund of roughly Rs 7,900 crores ($1.06 billion).

"Cairn will commence the filing of the necessary documentation ... intimating the withdrawal, termination and/or discontinuance of various enforcement actions," the company said in a statement.