Bridgestone resumes operations at 2 plants in India

Tyre major Bridgestone on Wednesday said it has resumed operations at two of its manufacturing facilities in India with the government announcing various relaxations and guidelines to open up businesses.

The company has resumed its operations across its manufacturing facilities in Indore and Pune, Bridgestone India said in a statement.

The company has also resumed operations across most of its warehouses, it added.

Bridgestone India's ramp-up has been planned in a phased manner, keeping the primary focus on the safety of their employees and second, to ensure continuity of business operations, the company said.

"Safety is our core value and remains a top priority even in these uncertain times. The safety of our people and partners is of utmost importance, and we are following all necessary protocols to ensure they remain safe," Bridgestone India MD Parag Satpute said.

Another major focus right now is to ensure business continuity, which is essential for the economy, as it tries to overcome the COVID-19 setback, he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"We are being agile in our approach and continue to improvise as the situation evolves; however, what remains constant is our commitment to safety and quality. In this, we adhere to the global best practices from the Bridgestone Group," Satpute said. PTI MSS RUJ .