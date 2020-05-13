App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 12:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bridgestone resumes operations at 2 plants in India

The company has resumed its operations across its manufacturing facilities in Indore and Pune, Bridgestone India said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tyre major Bridgestone on Wednesday said it has resumed operations at two of its manufacturing facilities in India with the government announcing various relaxations and guidelines to open up businesses.



The company has also resumed operations across most of its warehouses, it added.

Bridgestone India's ramp-up has been planned in a phased manner, keeping the primary focus on the safety of their employees and second, to ensure continuity of business operations, the company said.

"Safety is our core value and remains a top priority even in these uncertain times. The safety of our people and partners is of utmost importance, and we are following all necessary protocols to ensure they remain safe," Bridgestone India MD Parag Satpute said.

Another major focus right now is to ensure business continuity, which is essential for the economy, as it tries to overcome the COVID-19 setback, he added.

"We are being agile in our approach and continue to improvise as the situation evolves; however, what remains constant is our commitment to safety and quality. In this, we adhere to the global best practices from the Bridgestone Group," Satpute said. PTI MSS RUJ .

First Published on May 13, 2020 11:53 am

tags #Bridgestone #Business #India #tyres

