Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bonds rebound, call rates rule steady

The 7.17 percent government security maturing in 2028 surged to Rs 96.10 from Rs 95.9275, while, its yield eased to 7.76 percent from 7.79 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Government bonds (G-Secs) rebounded following renewed demand from corporates and banks.

While, Interbank call money rates ruled steady as demand from borrowing banks match supplies.

The 7.17 percent government security maturing in 2028 surged to Rs 96.10 from Rs 95.9275, while, its yield eased to 7.76 percent from 7.79 percent.

The 6.68 percent government security maturing in 2031 went-up to Rs 89.60 from Rs 89.52, while, its yield softened to 7.97 percent from 7.98 percent.

The 6.84 percent government security maturing in 2022 rose to Rs 96.48 from Rs 96.41, while, its yield edged down to 7.80 percent from 7.82 percent.

The 7.59 percent government security maturing in 2026, the 7.37 percent government security maturing in 2023 and the 7.80 percent government security maturing in 2021 were also quoted higher to Rs 97.52, Rs 98.00 and Rs 100.31 respectively.

The overnight call money rates ruled steady at its previous level of 6.10 percent, It resumed higher at 6.40 percent and moved in a range of 6.40 percent and 6.00 percent. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), purchased securities worth Rs 49.23 billion in 7-bids at the overnight repo opertion at a fixed rate of 6.25 percent as on today, while its sold securities worth Rs 104.45 billion in 40-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 6.00 percent as on July 25.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 08:15 pm

