172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|bob-accenture-complete-technology-integration-of-former-vijaya-banks-branches-5982151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

BoB, Accenture complete technology integration of former Vijaya Bank's branches

Accenture is now helping align former Dena Banks IT systems with Bank of Baroda, a joint statement said on Monday. The merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda in 2019 created the country's third largest public sector bank.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Accenture and Bank of Baroda have successfully completed the technology integration of the former Vijaya Banks branches with Bank of Baroda part of the post-merger integration of the three-way merger of public sector banks in India.

Accenture is now helping align former Dena Banks IT systems with Bank of Baroda, a joint statement said on Monday.

The merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda in 2019 created the country's third largest public sector bank.

Close

Upon completion, the combined technology architecture will help the merged entity seamlessly integrate its India- wide customer service and business operations network of nearly 9,000 bank branches and more than 12,000 ATMs, it said.

In its role as lead technology partner, Accenture developed the blueprint for consolidating the IT systems of the three banks and is overseeing the execution of the technology integration strategy, which includes data migration, application and data center consolidation, as well as business continuity management.

With the completion of the Vijaya Bank migration, around 21 million customers from across 1,900-plus Vijaya Bank branches have been seamlessly migrated to Bank of Baroda.

"The migration was executed remotely during the ongoing pandemic with no impact on business continuity", the statement added.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Accenture #Bank Of Baroda #banking #Business #public sector banks #Vijaya Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.