Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL commissions third 250-MW unit at Nabinagar power plant in Bihar

This is the third 250-MW unit commissioned by BHEL at Nabinagar TPP. While the first two units are already under commercial operation, the fourth unit is at an advanced stage of execution.

State-run engineering firm BHEL on February 21 said it has commissioned the third unit of 250 MW at a coal-based thermal power plant (TPP) at Nabinagar in Bihar's Aurangabad district. The unit has been commissioned at the 4x250 MW greenfield Nabinagar Thermal Power Project, which is being set up by Bharatiya Rail Bijlee Company Ltd (BRBCL), a joint venture (JV) between NTPC Ltd and Indian Railways, a statement by the company said.

This is the third 250-MW unit commissioned by BHEL at Nabinagar TPP. While the first two units are already under commercial operation, the fourth unit is at an advanced stage of execution, the statement said.

The orders for steam generator and turbine generator packages to set up four units each was given to BHEL.

The company's scope of work encompassed design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of steam turbines, generators and boilers, along with associated auxiliaries and electricals, controls & instrumentation and electrostatic precipitators.

The key equipment for the project was manufactured by BHEL at its Haridwar, Trichy, Ranipet, Hyderabad and Bengaluru works, while the construction of the plant has been undertaken by the company's Power Sector Eastern Region.

BHEL has a long-standing partnership with NTPC and has supplied about 34,000 MW of the coal-based power plants of NTPC and its JVs that account for around 75 percent of NTPC's coal-based installed capacity.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 03:59 pm

