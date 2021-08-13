MARKET NEWS

Bhavin Turakhia invests $10 million in online learning platform Unacademy

Turakhia invested $10 million along with Dragoneer Investment Group. He has been on Unacademy's board since 2017.

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 03:05 PM IST
Bhavin Turakhia, co-founder and CEO, Zeta

Serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia made his first ever angel investment in online learning platform Unacademy, as part of its $440 million round at a $3.4 billion valuation.

Turakhia invested $10 million along with Dragoneer Investment Group. He has been on Unacademy's board since 2017.

Turakhia, founder and CEO of banking software platform Zeta, also shares SoftBank as a common investor in the two companies.

Dragoneer first invested in November 2020 via a secondary transaction, where it acquired stakes from existing investors.

Turakhia and Munjal go back more than a few years. Munjal had told Moneycontrol in its Twitter Spaces show, All About Books, that he looks to Turakhia for book recommendations, among other things.

Unacademy raised $440 million last week from investors including Temasek, Mirae Asset, Tiger Global and SoftBank.
