English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bentley's 200,000th car has left the factory, and it's a hybrid

Bentley announced earlier that it will only produce electric cars from 2030.

AFP
April 02, 2021 / 09:16 PM IST

Bentley has announced that it has passed the symbolic milestone of 200,000 cars having left the factory since the brand was founded in 1919. And the 200,000th is a hybrid Bentayga, symbolizing the electric transition of the British manufacturer.

Incredibly, more than three quarters of these 200,000 cars have been produced in the last 18 years. And in fact 85 cars currently roll off the Bentley production line every day. That's the number of cars the brand was producing every month just 20 years ago. Each car is still carefully assembled by hand, as has been the tradition for over 100 years.

Bentley announced earlier that it will only produce electric cars from 2030.

For the purposes of communicating on this milestone, Bentley decided to have this Bentayga posed next to the EXP2, the oldest Bentley in history.
AFP
TAGS: #Bentley #Business #hybrid Bentayga #World News
first published: Apr 2, 2021 09:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.