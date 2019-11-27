App
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

BASF India plans to double capacity for polymer dispersions in Dahej, India

The company had started the production of polymer dispersions in Dahej in October 2014, and currently operates one production line at the plant.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Speciality chemical firm BASF India Ltd on Wednesday said it is planning to double its capacity for polymer dispersions with a new production line at its site in Dahej, Gujarat.

The company had started the production of polymer dispersions in Dahej in October 2014, and currently operates one production line at the plant.

The proposed investment, will expand production capacity of dispersions for the construction, coatings, paper and adhesive markets and the enhanced production line will serve growing demand in South Asia, with operations beginning by 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Through this investment, the company aims to provide a reliable supply of high-quality dispersion solutions to customers in the fast-growing Indian and South Asian markets," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,001.60, up 1.32 percent a piece on BSE.

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 11:40 am

tags #BASF India #Business #Companies #Dahej

