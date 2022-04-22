English
    Worries on high inflation dominated MPC meet, show minutes

    While the risks to domestic growth call for continued accommodative monetary policy, inflationary pressures necessitate monetary policy action, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in the minutes.

    Siddhi Nayak
    April 22, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

    Majority of the Monetary policy committee (MPC) members emphasised on the rising risks of a persistently high inflation in the last round of monetary policy meeting, according to the minutes of the meeting released on April 22.

    “The current geopolitical situation has led to an upward revision of our inflation projections for 2022-23. The estimates now point to inflation remaining above the upper tolerance band in the near-term even as growth projections have undergone downward revisions,” Reserve Bank of India Governor and head of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee Shaktikanta Das, said in the minutes of the panel’s latest meeting. “These are indicative of the sheer magnitude of the adverse exogenous supply and price shocks.”

    While the risks to domestic growth call for continued accommodative monetary policy, inflationary pressures necessitate monetary policy action, Das said in the minutes.

    The circumstances warrant prioritising inflation and anchoring of inflation expectations in the sequence of objectives to safeguard macroeconomic and financial stability, while being mindful of the ongoing growth recovery, the governor added.

    Michael Patra, a deputy governor of the RBI, said that as the projections show, if inflation persists in high reaches, the drainage of liquidity already achieved and planned for the year ahead will reduce risks of excess liquidity fanning inflationary pressures and posing threats to financial stability.

    In the latest policy on April 8, the MPC had held the benchmark repo rate steady for the eleventh straight time at a record low of 4 percent but narrowed the policy corridor by introducing a so-called Standing Deposit Facility at a rate of 3.75 percent. The MPC had signalled that it is now shifting to a 'less accommodative' stance in the backdrop of heightened inflationary risks.

    India’s consumer price inflation (CPI) rose to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March and wholesale price inflation (WPI) stayed in double-digits for 12 consecutive months. Most economists expect the MPC to hike the repo rate at its next meeting in June.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for details)



