English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    Will fulfil commitments on crypto, bank privatisation, says FM Sitharaman

    The government is hesitant to kick-start the bank privatisation plan in the face of trade union opposition.

    April 01, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman


    Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 1 said the government will fulfil commitments on issues like bank privatisation and cryptocurrency regulation but didn't elaborate further.

    “These are commitments which we have to fulfil. We will be moving forward, you will get to know when,” Sitharaman said while speaking at the 17th Edition of IBLA: CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards event.

    Bank privatisation is a promise which the government has not managed to progress on despite several rounds of announcements. The government is hesitant to kick-start the privatisation plan in the face of trade union opposition.

    Similarly, Crypto regulations are yet to be formed at the national level.

    During the Union Budget 2022, the finance minister announced that there will be a 30 percent taxation on all income from transfer of virtual digital assets as there has been an enormous growth in the use of virtual digital assets and thus there is a need to bring them under specific tax regime.

    But the Centre has been non-committal about the Crypto law so far.

    Close
    There were a lot of speculations about crypto taxation in the last Parliament session. But apart from the taxation aspect, no concrete regulation was proposed by the Ministry of Finance in the session.​
    Tags: #crypto in india #Crypto Regulation #finance minister Nirmala Sithamraman
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 07:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.