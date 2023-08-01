Standard Chartered’s Manish Jain set to join Yes Bank

Despite being based in the UK, Standard Chartered makes most of its money outside of the country from its operations in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Manish Jain is set to join Yes Bank Ltd. as its head of corporate banking, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Jain has decided to follow other pursuits outside the bank, a spokesperson for Standard Chartered said in response to a Bloomberg News query. It will announce a successor in due course, they said. Jain declined to comment, while a representative for Yes Bank didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Joining in 2000, Jain began his latest position in 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile. His role includes responsibility for large local corporates, mid-market companies, commercial real estate, supply chain finance and transaction banking sales, the profile shows.

In June, Ankur Khurana took over as Standard Chartered’s head of corporate, commercial and institutional banking head after Ashish Vijayakar left the firm after 24 years, Bloomberg News reported.

Despite being based in the UK, Standard Chartered makes most of its money outside of the country from its operations in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.