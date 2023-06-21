English
    Madhivanan Balakrishnan appointed ED & COO of IDFC FIRST Bank

    His elevation was recommended by the nomination and remuneration committee for a period of three years, IDFC FIRST Bank said in the statement.

    June 21, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST
    IDFC First Bank

    Madhivanan Balakrishnan has been elevated as the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of IDFC First Bank following the RBI's approval, a statement said on Wednesday.

    Madhivanan has been a part of the bank since 2019 and is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer.

    IDFC FIRST Bank recorded a profit after tax of Rs 2,437 crore in 2022-23, with capital adequacy of 16.82 per cent.

