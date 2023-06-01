Bajaj Auto May sales up 29% at 3,55,148 units

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 29 per cent rise in total sales at 3,55,148 units in May compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold a total of 2,75,868 units in May 2022, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales stood at 3,07,696 units last month as against 2,49,499 units in the year-ago period, up 23 per cent. Domestic two-wheeler sales were higher at 1,94,811 units as compared to 96,102 units in May 2022, the company said.

However, exports were down at 1,12,885 units last month from 1,53,397 units in May 2022, it added.

Total commercial vehicle sales rose 80 per cent to 47,452 units last month as compared with 26,369 units in the same period a year ago.