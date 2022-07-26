English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Axis Mutual Fund to launch Rs 1,500 crore fund for developing realty projects

    The partnership will invest in early-stage or greenfield commercial real estate projects across the Mumbai region, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, Axis AMC said in a statement on July 26.

    PTI
    July 26, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

    Axis Mutual Fund will launch a Rs 1,500 crore alternative investment fund to part finance commercial realty projects under the partnership with US realtor Tishman Speyer. These projects will be developed across eight major metros.

    The partnership will invest in early-stage or greenfield commercial real estate projects across the Mumbai region, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, Axis AMC said in a statement on July 26.

    Since its inception in 1976, the New York-based firm has acquired, developed and operated a portfolio of over 217 million sq ft with a total value of over USD 126 billion, spread over 512 assets globally. However, under this agreement, Tishman will be the exclusive development manager of the projects that will be developed under the partnership, and will not have any equity participation, said Ashwin Patni, head of products and alternatives at Axis AMC.

    Tishman entered the country in 2010, launching Waverock IT Park in Hyderabad, which houses TCS, Accenture, DuPont and Capgemini, among others. It owns/manages around 4 million sq ft of office space in various cities now.
    PTI
    Tags: #Axis Mutual Fund #realty projects #Tishman Speyer
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 05:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.