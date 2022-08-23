English
    Audi to hike prices by up to 2.4% next month

    The price hike is a result of rising input and supply chain costs and will come into effect from September 20, 2022, the automaker said in a statement.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

    German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 2.4 per cent next month. The price hike is a result of rising input and supply chain costs and will come into effect from September 20, 2022, the automaker said in a statement.

    At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4 per cent across our model range," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said. Audi India sells petrol models A4, A6, A8 L, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback and RS Q8.

    The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand comprises the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. The company recently opened online bookings for Q3 in India.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Audi #Auto #Business #Companies
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 12:05 pm
