Audi India commences bookings for new generation Q7

PTI
January 11, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
German luxury car maker Audi on Tuesday said it has commenced bookings for the all new version of its premium SUV Q7. Powered by a new powerful 3 litre petrol engine, the new generation Q7 can be booked at an initial booking amount of Rs 5 lakh.

"After nine product launches in 2021, we are excited to step into the new year with another incredible offering the legendary Audi Q7 for which we open bookings today". The Audi Q7 has always been loved by customers for its sheer magnanimous road presence and its versatile performance – on and off the road,” Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

With the Audi Q7, the company is now taking this up a notch with a new design and features, he added. "I am confident that the Q7 will continue to be loved by existing and potential customers who want to join the Audi family," Dhillon noted.

The model comes with various features such as adaptive air suspension, quattro all-wheel drive, park assist and lane departure warning.

The new Q7 will be available in two variants Premium Plus and Technology, Audi said.

Audi India announced a 101 per cent growth in retail sales for 2021, with 3,293 units. The uptick was propelled by the five electric cars the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT and the petrol powered Q-range along with A-sedans, the automaker noted.

In 2021, the company introduced nine new models including five models under the e-tron brand.
Tags: #Audi #Auto #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 11, 2022 01:54 pm

