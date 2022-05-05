English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Audi commences bookings for new Audi A8 L

    With a combination of the 3-litre petrol powertrain, 48V mild-hybrid system and quattro all-wheel drive, the new Audi A8 L delivers exhilarating driving dynamics, the automaker said in a statement.

    PTI
    May 05, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
    The 2022 Audi Q7 finds itself in a very different world than the one inhabited by its predecessors.

    The 2022 Audi Q7 finds itself in a very different world than the one inhabited by its predecessors.

    German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday said it has commenced bookings for its flagship sedan, the new Audi A8 L in India. With a combination of the 3-litre petrol powertrain, 48V mild-hybrid system and quattro all-wheel drive, the new Audi A8 L delivers exhilarating driving dynamics, the automaker said in a statement.

    The Audi A8 L can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 10 lakh, it added. "The Audi A8 L has a loyal fan base in India and we are confident that this beautiful sedan will continue its strong performance. With the new Audi A8 L, we are continuing our focus on flagship cars in our product portfolio, as we continue to witness good demand," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon noted.

    The Audi A8 L comes equipped with top-notch luxury, comfort, features and several customisation packages, including a rear relaxation package with recliner, foot massager and several other stand-out features.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Audi #Audi A8 L #Business #Companies
    first published: May 5, 2022 11:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.