App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 12:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Atsushi Ogata appointed as President, MD and CEO of HMSI

Ogata replaces Minoru Kato, who after a three year stint at HMSI returns to Japan as the operating executive & chief officer life creation operation, Honda Motor Co, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japanese auto major Honda Motor Co on Friday said it has appointed Atsushi Ogata as new president, chief executive officer and managing director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) with immediate effect.

Ogata replaces Minoru Kato, who after a three year stint at HMSI returns to Japan as the operating executive & chief officer life creation operation, Honda Motor Co, it said.

The company said it has elevated V Sridhar (earlier GVP & Director – Manufacturing, HMSI) as senior director – purchase, HMSI.

Close

Besides, Yadvinder Singh Guleria and  Vinay Dhingra are now elevated to the board of directors at HMSI, the company said.

related news

Guleria as the new director, HMSI, now has greater responsibilities with additional charge of customer service, logistics planning and control, premium motorcycle business, brand and communication along with sales and marketing.

He was previously the senior vice - president sales & marketing, HMSI.

Dhingra, who is also elevated as director, now has additional responsibilities of various verticals like strategic information system (SIS) along with general and corporate affairs.

A veteran at Honda, Dhingra was previously the senior vice-president, general & corporate affairs in the company.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #Atsushi Ogata #Business #Companies #HMSI #Honda Motor

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Pharma companies offer incentives to get people to report for work

Coronavirus impact | Pharma companies offer incentives to get people to report for work

Coronavirus pandemic | Trapped at home? Game on!

Coronavirus pandemic | Trapped at home? Game on!

Coronavirus hotspots | Find out if you are living in a hotspot district

Coronavirus hotspots | Find out if you are living in a hotspot district

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.